5-year-old found abandoned on the street in Connecticut on a rainy day, woman charged

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10503707" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The death of popular rapper DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, shocked the world Friday as many took to social media to express their grief and support.

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- A woman was arrested and charged after a 5-year-old boy was abandoned along a street in Connecticut on a rainy day.Sharon Williams, 41, is facing several charges including injury to a minor, cruelty to persons, abandonment of a child under the age of 6, leaving a child under 12 unsupervised, and reckless endangerment.Officers were called to the intersection of Burroughs Street and East Main Street in Bridgeport around 5:45 p.m. on March 31.Someone reported that a child had been dropped off alone on the street in the rain.Police said it appeared the child was left there by a Black female driving a white Infinity Q50 or Q40 sedan.The boy answered to the name "Prince," but was unable to provide any other identifying information.He was placed in the care of the Connecticut Department of Children and Families.Williams was located after police put out a picture of the boy, asking for the public's help in finding his family.Williams is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.----------