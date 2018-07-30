5-year-old girl finds human severed leg in Bakersfield lake

It was a shocking moment when a severed human leg washed up on the shore.

FRESNO, California --
It was a shocking moment for people spending their weekend at the Buena Vista Lake in Bakersfield when a severed human leg washed up on the shore.

The discovery was made Saturday morning when Kern County Sheriff's Officials say a little girl found the remains just feet from her campsite.

"The neighbor in the camp right next to us came over and told us what happened. His five-year-old girl found the leg. She was pretty freaked out and I walked over-- wanted to see what was going on and it was a leg from about thigh down," said witness.

"It was scary. It's scary. You don't know why this is happening. Homicide detectives were out here investigating, you wonder what happen you know," said Buena Vista Patron Melissa Sheldon.

The lake was closed for several hours as homicide detectives investigated, and searched for the body belonging to the leg.

Officials say there were no recent reports of any boating accidents in the area and they are still searching for the body.

