5-year-old girl saved from subway tracks after father jumped honored by NYPD

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The young girl saved from the subway tracks after her father jumped to his death was honored by the NYPD.

Ferni Balbuena, 5, was presented with a $1,000 check Wednesday night at the NYPD'S Hispanic Heritage celebration.

Her mother accompanied her on stage, where she was also given bags stuffed with gifts.

One of the good Samaritans who rushed to her aid during that tragic incident was also honored.

Police say her father, 45-year-old Fernando Balbuena-Flores, jumped onto the tracks while holding his daughter and was hit by a southbound 4 train. He was instantly killed.

It happened last month at Jerome Avenue and West Kingsbridge Road.

Cellphone video captured good Samaritans helping the frightened child get back up onto the platform.
