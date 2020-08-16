51 victims, 6 deaths in surge of NYC weekend shootings

Four men were shot in the legs. All were expected to survive.
And another shooting on the Upper West Side during a robbery attempt left a 29-year-old man wounded.
The shootings were the latest incidents of gun violence in New York City after a weekend that saw 39 shootings with 51 victims, at least six of whom did not survive.
The NYPD announced an arrest in one of those shootings. 26-year-old Tearance Crumpty is facing attempted murder charges after opening fire on a subway platform at Grand Central Station.
A 40-year-old man was shot in the arm and is expected to survive.
With gun violence in New York continuing to rage on with no end in sight, President Trump weighed in, tweeting at Mayor de Blasio, saying 'Law and Order. If the mayor can't do it, we will."
He threatened to send federal troops, as he did to other cities like Seattle and Portland.
Police are looking for the gunman who killed an off-duty correction officer with his own department-issued service weapon Saturday morning in Queens.
Authorities say John Jeff was walking with a female coworker on Ridgedale Street in Jamaica when he got shot in the head and chest. His coworker then called 911.
Jeff died at Jamaica Hospital.
Sources tell Eyewitness News the homicide was planned, with three cars boxing him in on the street.
The shooter grabbed Jeff's own department-issued gun, killed him and took off.
In Brooklyn, Citizen App video shows the scene on East 80th Street of someone aiming a gun out of a moving U-Haul truck in which the suspect shot a 28-year-old man in the face just after 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Also, another shooting occurred in Prospect Lefferts on Parkside Avenue and Ocean Avenue where police discovered a 47-year-old male with two gunshot wounds to the head. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
In Manhattan, surveillance video showed a suspect shooting on a subway platform at Grand Central Terminal.
Police say around 10 a.m. Saturday a man shot a 40-year-old man on the southbound 4/5/6 platform following some sort of argument. There is no word yet on what the argument was about.
The suspect ran out of the station west on 42nd Street.
The victim was taken to Bellevue where he is in stable condition.
The suspect is described as 20-30 years old, about 6 feet tall and 175 pounds.
In the Bronx, two separate shootings sent three to the hospital.
Authorities say a 19-year-old male was shot in the neck around 4:30 a.m. Sunday in Morrisania. He was transported to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.
Another gun shot wound victim walked to the hospital with a right leg injury. He's expected to survive.
The second shooting happened in Pelham Bay around 4:30 a.m. when a 26-year-old male was shot in the back by unknown suspects on Westchester Avenue. He was transported to Jacobi Hospital where he is expected to survive.
Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
