51-year-old man found fatally stabbed on Brighton Beach sidewalk

By Eyewitness News
BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 51-year-old man was found fatally stabbed on a Brooklyn sidewalk early Friday.

Police responded to a 911 call at 3:47 a.m. of a man stabbed on Brighton Beach Avenue.


Upon arrival, officers found the victim with multiple stab wounds to his chest.

He was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn where he was pronounced dead.



So far, there are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.


The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

