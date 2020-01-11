5.2 magnitude quake in Puerto Rico; major earthquakes now unlikely

INDIOS, Puerto Rico -- Puerto Rico was shaken by another earthquake Friday, but there was some calming news for the island and its people.A 5.2 magnitude quake struck near the southern town of Indios. There is no word yet on any damage.The USGS says there have been more than 950 earthquakes and aftershocks since the start of the year, but the agency says there is now just a 16 percent chance a magnitude 6.0 or larger will occur within the next 30 days.----------