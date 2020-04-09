52-year-old man dead, firefighter injured in Brooklyn apartment fire

BED-STUY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 52-year-old man was killed in an apartment fire in Brooklyn on Wednesday night.The fire was reported at a building at 874 Jefferson Avenue just after 7 p.m.Officials responded to the call for the fire on the second floor of a three-story building.One additional civilian and one firefighter suffered serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries and were taken to the hospital.The details surrounding the victim's death are not yet known.The fire was under control shortly after 7:30 p.m.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.----------