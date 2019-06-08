Single ticket claims $530 million Mega Millions jackpot

A single ticket, sold in San Diego, claimed Friday night's $530 million Mega Millions jackpot, ABC News reports. That comes with a cash option payout of $345.2 million, according to contest officials.
The numbers were 17-19-27-40-68 with a Mega Ball of 2.
The winning ticket was sold at Sorrento Deli Mart, located a short walk from the famous Torrey Pines Golf Course.
Even if you didn't win the big prize, there were three tickets -- in California, Arizona and Washington -- that matched all five white balls to claim $1 million each.
There was no winner of the $444 million jackpot up for grabs in the last drawing, so the Friday prize rose to an estimated $530 million -- the seventh-largest in the game's history.
It is the 15th-largest jackpot overall in U.S. lottery history.
The $530 million prize is the largest claimed in the game since October 2018, when someone in South Carolina anonymously claimed a record $1.5 billion jackpot.
Winners must match all five numbers plus the Mega Ball to take home the big prize.
RELATED: How does the lottery jackpot grow so high?
RELATED: 10 largest jackpots in history
Overall odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.
Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner.
RELATED: Lottery jackpots: Things to consider if you win
Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Drawings are held at 11 p.m. ET | 10 p.m. CT | 8 p.m. PT every Tuesday and Friday.