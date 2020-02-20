54-year-old man shoved onto subway tracks in Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) -- A 54-year-old man is recovering after being shoved onto the subway tracks in Lower Manhattan Wednesday.

It happened around 7 p.m.at the Chambers Street A/C station.

Police say the victim was standing on the platform waiting for the train on his way home when an unknown person shoved him from behind, causing him to fall onto the southbound tracks.

He suffered a laceration to the right side of his head and was taken to Bellevue Hospital.

He was said to be conscious and alert.

A witness stated that she observed a black male in his late 30s or early 40s, approximately 5-foot-11 with a medium build and wearing all dark clothing nudge the victim and then exit up staircase in an unknown direction.

Police are now investigating if the shove was accidental or deliberate.

