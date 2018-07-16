55-year-old woman found murdered in Newark apartment

EMBED </>More Videos

Anthony Johnson reports on the 55-year-old woman found murdered in her Newark apartment. (Credit: Shutterstock)

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
A 55-year-old woman was found dead of apparent blunt force trauma inside her Newark apartment Saturday afternoon.

Nellie Marquez's body was discovered in her residence in the 100 block of Dayton Street.

She was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:21 p.m.

An autopsy will determine the cause of death, but the preliminary investigation indicates she died from blunt force trauma.

Marquez was well known because she served on the board of the tenant association. She lived by herself, but her friends and neighbors kept a close eye on each other. So residents believe the person responsible for the crime had her trust.

"She was a beautiful person," friend Kevin Newton said. "She's from New York. She worked her whole life, loving and caring. I loved her."

Many residents say they saw and spoke to the victim just hours before she was apparently beaten to death. Most of her injuries were said to be around her head and face.

The head of the Newark housing authority visted with residents Monday to listen to concerns about safety in light of this tragedy.

"This is a very isolated incident," Victor Cirilo said. "As you can see, this complex is very secure. We have guards on the first floor. We have cameras all over the complex. And that's why we're confident that whoever was responsible for this action will be brought to justice."

A family member who was concerned about Marquez went to her apartment and found her unconscious and unresponsive. There were no signs of forced entry.

No arrests have been made, and no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office Homicide/Major Crimes tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderNewarkEssex County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News