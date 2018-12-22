Police are searching for the two suspects in a vicious stabbing attack in the Bronx.A 56-year-old man was stabbed after an argument with man and woman in Wakefield near White Plains Road and East 225th Street on December 14.The fight escalated into a physical altercation, and the male suspect punched the victim in the face, took out a knife and stabbed the victim twice in the abdomen.Both suspects fled the scene.The victim was treated at a local hospital.The male suspect was described as a black man wearing a dark-colored jacket and black jeans. The female suspect was described as a black woman wearing dark color clothing and a white scarf.----------