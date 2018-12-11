57-year-old woman fatally struck in Brooklyn hit and run

EMBED </>More Videos

NJ Burkett reports on the fatal hit and run in Brooklyn.

Eyewitness News
GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn Tuesday morning.

The 57-year-old woman, identified as Francine LaBarbara, was struck while walking at West 2nd Street and Avenue Y in the Gravesend section at around 8 a.m.

Investigators say she was carrying groceries when she was struck in a crosswalk by a driver who fled the scene.

"I just looked out my window, and I saw a lifeless body," neighbor Esther Chalouh said. "I just saw groceries on the side. It's just sad. It's very sad. It's worse that the person who did this ran. I mean, have at least the moral values to stick around, you know?"

Frank Sarrica stopped his car to help.

"Her legs were twisted, so it seemed like she must have been hit very hard," he said. "You know, when I felt her pulse, she had no pulse at that point."

She was rushed to Coney Island Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

LaBarbara was a single mother of teenage twin boys and was the marketing director of Williamsburg's Bagel Store, best known for its unique colored bagels.

Owner Scott Rossillo is devastated.

"I grew up here, Francine grew up here, and we all know how things work around here," he said. "Somebody saw it, and someone knows who did it. And I would like to say to the person who did it, you shall take this to your grave. The brave thing to do, the right thing to do is to turn yourself in."

Initial reports indicated the vehicle in question was a sanitation truck, but authorities have now clarified and describe it as a dark-colored van.

The vehicle has not been recovered, and the driver remains on the loose.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runsanitation workerpedestrian killedBrooklynNew York CityGravesend
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
14-year-old slashed inside NYC school; Suspect arrested
Judge orders release of mom whose baby was ripped away
NYC teen with rare skin condition thriving in new custom home
Boy, 6, struck by SUV that fled scene in the Bronx
Car crashes into living room of Long Island apartment
Woman testifies about grilling cousin's dismembered body
NYC firefighter dead in suspected road rage attack; 1 in custody
TIME Person of the Year 2018 announced
Show More
NYPD: 17-year-old fatally struck by ambulette was pushed
Watch: NYPD officer shot on Staten Island leaves hospital
Switch troubles create nightmare commute for Queens riders
HS football player charged with killing pregnant cheerleader
Man helps woman suffering dramatic seizure on flight
More News