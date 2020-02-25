59-year-old woman struck by vehicle in Bronx dies from injuries

THROGGS NECK, Bronx (WABC) -- A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Bronx on Monday night.

The 59-year-old victim was hit near East Tremont and Sampson avenues after 7 p.m.

The victim suffered trauma to the head and was taken to Jacobi Medical Center where she later died.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene. It's not yet clear if the driver will face any charges.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxthroggs necknew york citypedestrian struckwoman injured
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
59-year-old woman struck, critically injured in Bronx
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Weinstein hospitalized ahead of transfer to Rikers
NY councilman under fire after profanity-filled tirade with police
Rare duck spotted in Central Park with plastic stuck on beak
LA honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial
22-year-old car dealership employee stabbed to death in NYC
Man fatally shot in face inside Brooklyn NYCHA building
Mayor de Blasio announces he had surgery on knee
Show More
Thief pulls off high-end jewelry heist at Hudson Yards
Vanessa Bryant submits wrongful death claim over helicopter crash
WWII vet receives medals 70 years after service in NJ
Police searching for man, woman in baseball bat beating in Bronx
AccuWeather: Periods of rain
More TOP STORIES News