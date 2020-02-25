59-year-old woman struck by vehicle in Bronx dies from injuries

THROGGS NECK, Bronx (WABC) -- A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Bronx on Monday night.The 59-year-old victim was hit near East Tremont and Sampson avenues after 7 p.m.The victim suffered trauma to the head and was taken to Jacobi Medical Center where she later died.The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene. It's not yet clear if the driver will face any charges.----------