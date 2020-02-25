59-year-old woman struck, critically injured in Bronx

THROGGS NECK, Bronx (WABC) -- A woman was critically injured by a vehicle in the Bronx on Monday night.The 59-year-old victim was struck near East Tremont and Sampson avenues after 7 p.m.The victim suffered trauma to the head and was taken to Jacobi Medical Center.Her exact condition was not yet known.The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene. It's not yet clear if the driver will face any charges.----------