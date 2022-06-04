Bronx DA holds 5K 'Run Walk Roll Against Gun Violence'

GRAND CONCOURSE, Bronx (WABC) -- A 5K is being held in the Bronx Saturday to help spread awareness on gun violence.The 5K 'Run Walk Roll Against Gun Violence,' held by the Bronx District Attorney's Office kicked off at Lou Gehrig Plaza and East 161st Street between Grand Concourse and Walton Avenue.The purpose of the event is to offer a healthy and fun way to spread awareness of gun violence and the message that gunfire must end on the streets of New York City."We in the Bronx know all too well the destruction of lives and communities caused by shootings," Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. "I hope we will have a huge turnout of people wearing orange -- the color of Gun Violence Awareness Month -- flowing up the Grand Concourse in solidarity."Registration begam at 8:30 a.m., and the first 300 people to complete 5K will get a voucher for two free Yankee tickets.VIP Community Services will also offer free COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and booster shots at the event.The 5K will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.----------