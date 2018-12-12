6 accused of regularly beating, scalding 3-year-old boy in Newark

Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Six adults are under arrest after they allegedly created a house of horrors for a three-year-old boy who was regularly beaten and scalded.

Patricia Gamarra, 62, Mary Buchan, 55, Patricia Buchan, 28, Bridget Buchan, 23, Natacha Smith, 43, who is the mother of the victim, and Homer Searcy aka Omar Searcy, 39, are all charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a three-year-old child.


All six of the suspects lived in Newark in the same house.

They are accused of the systematic and coordinated beating of the child with a belt and fists. Prosecutors say the brutality didn't stop there. They also allegedly poured scalding water on him as a form of corporal punishment.

All six are currently being held at the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark.

They are scheduled to make their first court appearance on Thursday, Dec. 13.

The condition of the little boy is not yet known.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abusechild endangermentassaultbeatingmother chargedNewarkEssex County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 person dead, 2 firefighters hurt in Medford fire
Mom whose baby was ripped away during arrest due in NJ court
NYC teen with rare skin condition thriving in new custom home
Fmr. Trump lawyer Michael Cohen faces possible jail sentence
Petition started to fix Holland Tunnel holiday decorations
Magnitude 4.4 quake jolts Tennessee, felt in Georgia
Subway conductor punched in face in Brooklyn
Shooting near Bogota bar injures 1 person
Show More
Suspected gunman in France ID'd, had long police record
Suspect arrested after teen slashed inside NYC school
Arrest made after woman fatally struck in NYC hit and run
Car crashes into living room of Long Island apartment
Teens recall attack at New Jersey mall over parking spot
More News