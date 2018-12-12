Six adults are under arrest after they allegedly created a house of horrors for a three-year-old boy who was regularly beaten and scalded.Patricia Gamarra, 62, Mary Buchan, 55, Patricia Buchan, 28, Bridget Buchan, 23, Natacha Smith, 43, who is the mother of the victim, and Homer Searcy aka Omar Searcy, 39, are all charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a three-year-old child.All six of the suspects lived in Newark in the same house.They are accused of the systematic and coordinated beating of the child with a belt and fists. Prosecutors say the brutality didn't stop there. They also allegedly poured scalding water on him as a form of corporal punishment.All six are currently being held at the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark.They are scheduled to make their first court appearance on Thursday, Dec. 13.The condition of the little boy is not yet known.----------