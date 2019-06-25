6-alarm fire destroys row of homes in Paterson

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A six-alarm fire burned through a row of homes in Paterson, New Jersey.The fire started in one home on Summer Street and spread to three others just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.A captain and a battalion chief were both taken to the hospital with injuries.Three other firefighters were treated at the scene for heat exhaustion."It really is very stewy out here and it's taken down our firefighters," said Chief Brian McDermott, Paterson Fire Department. "So they are working hard, I just want to make sure they are all safe."The fire went to so many alarms because of the heat and humidity.Of the four homes involved, three were destroyed.The Red Cross is at the scene assisting 13 families, 51 total residents.Officials are also concerned about the storms expected to roll through on Tuesday."We do have a chimney in a precarious situation right now, and we just make sure we establish a collapse zone around it, protect our personnel," Chief McDermott said.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------