6 alleged MS-13 gang members indicted in Queens, Long Island murders

MINEOLA, Long Island (WABC) -- A 13-year-old girl was among six reputed MS-13 gang members who were indicted Wednesday in what prosecutors call a murder spree in Queens and Nassau County.Authorities say the defendants, ranging in age from 13 to 22, are charged in connection with the December killing of 23-year-old Ian Michael Cruz.The victim's body was found in Bayswater Point State Park in Far Rockaway, Queens.The same defendants are also believed to be linked to the death of a 17-year-old who was found murdered in Lawrence later that month.Prosecutors say in both cases the 13 year old girl lured the victims to the murder locations with promises of sex.The victims were targeted because they had slighted the MS-13 gang.Prosecutors say they recovered the revolver used in both the murders from the suspects' apartment in Far Rockaway.They also found 1,000 rounds of ammunition, 2 machetes, 8 knives and 13 cell phones.----------