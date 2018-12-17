6 civilians, 3 officers hurt in East Harlem, Manhattan fire

All of the injured are expected to survive.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
Nine people, including three police officers, were injured in a fire in East Harlem Monday morning.

The fire broke out on the second floor of an apartment building on East 116th Street just after 2 a.m.

Six residents suffered non-life threatening minor injuries, and three police officers suffered smoke inhalation. They are expected to be treated and released from St. Luke's Hospital.

The flames were brought under control in less than an hour.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

