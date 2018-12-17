6 civilians, 3 officers hurt in Manhattan fire

EMBED </>More Videos

All of the injured are expected to survive.

Eyewitness News
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
Nine people, including three police officers, were injured in a fire in Manhattan Monday morning.

The fire broke out on the second floor of an apartment building on East 116th Street in East Harlem just after 2 a.m.

Six residents suffered non-life threatening minor injuries, while three police officers suffered smoke inhalation.

The victims were treated and released from St. Luke's Hospital.

The flames were brought under control in less than an hour.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
building firefirepolice officer injuredEast HarlemManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 cats found inside buckets, new surveillance of suspect
Family: Victim on phone with mom when killed near newborn
Google announces billion dollar expansion in NYC
Family asks for holiday cards for terminally ill 4-year-old
Body of young man found in Queens park
HQ Trivia, Vine co-founder Colin Kroll dead at 34
Police: Lyft driver sexually abused passenger during ride on LI
Knicks owner James Dolan would consider selling team for 'bona fide offer'
Show More
Woman walking home pushed to the ground and raped in Queens
New Jersey Transit complete Positive Train Control installation
Gov. Cuomo expected to propose legalizing marijuana
Philippines' Catriona Gray named Miss Universe 2018
Holland Tunnel decorations poll results to be released
More News