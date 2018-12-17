6 civilians, 3 officers hurt in Manhattan fire

Nine people, including three police officers, were injured in a fire in Manhattan Monday morning.The fire broke out on the second floor of an apartment building on East 116th Street in East Harlem just after 2 a.m.Six residents suffered non-life threatening minor injuries, while three police officers suffered smoke inhalation.The victims were treated and released from St. Luke's Hospital.The flames were brought under control in less than an hour.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------