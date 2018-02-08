A four-alarm fire burned through at least three Paterson homes and left at least 25 people homeless.The fire broke out in a vacant home on Summer Street just before 9 p.m. Wednesday and quickly spread.Two EMTs returning from another call noticed the smoke and called in the blaze.Three houses were heavily damaged, and a fourth structure sustained minor damage.A Clifton firefighter aiding in battling the blaze suffered a minor injury at the scene.No residents were injured. The Red Cross is assisting six families.The cause of the fire is under investigation.The vacant building where the fire started was frequented by a squatter living in the basement.----------