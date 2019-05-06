6 female corrections officers charged with illegal strip searches

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Six female corrections officers have been charged with illegally strip searching women visiting the Manhattan Detention Center, prosecutors announced on Monday.The Manhattan District Attorney's office has charged Leslie-Ann Absalom, a 53-year-old retired captain, as well as officers Daphne Farmer, 49, Jennifer George, 32, Lisette Rodriguez, 51, Alifa Waiters, 45, and Latoya Shuford, 36, with official misconduct, conspiracy and various counts of filing false documents."There is no excuse for violating the human rights of New Yorkers visiting our City's jails. As alleged, these officers flagrantly abused their power when they ignored their training and subjected visitors to humiliating and unlawful searches," District Attorney Cy Vance said. "Further, they attempted to cover up their actions by forcing visitors to sign consent forms under false pretenses, and repeatedly lying in official documents."According to court documents, the defendants routinely strip searched female visitors who did not voluntarily consent to a search, forcing them to remove their clothes and subjecting them to physical touching in private areas.Investigators said the officers then covered up the crime by filing false paperwork.Officials said that paperwork led to the arrest of three visitors whose charges were based on the illegal searches.----------