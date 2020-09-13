6 firefighters injured, residents rescued from 5-alarm fire in Brooklyn

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An intense five-alarm fire at a home in Brooklyn resulted in six firefighters being injured and several neighbors who had to be rescued.

It happened just before midnight on 74th Street in Dyker Heights.

More than 200 firefighters worked together to fight the flames throughout the three-floor building.

One firefighter climbed down from a ladder and had to have flames smothered from his burning jacket.

The fire also extended to a neighboring home.

Officials say everyone inside both homes have been safely accounted for.

One resident had to leave behind her cat as well as her belongings.

She was assured by firefighters that they would locate her pet.

ALSO READ: Several shot, injured at off-campus party near Rutgers University in New Brunswick

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dyker heightsbrooklynnew york cityfdnyfireapartment firefire rescuefirefightersfirefighter injured
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Child found safe after Manhattan kidnapping
Several shot, injured at off-campus party near Rutgers University
Black Lives Matter protest shuts down upper level of GWB
2 LASD deputies ambushed in Compton shooting
AccuWeather: Cloudier on Sunday
18 windows found smashed on subway train; search on for suspect
Hero teen saves family of 4 from burning car
Show More
Police investigating separate deadly shootings in Brooklyn
Tropical Storm Sally could be Cat. 2 hurricane before US landfall
Naomi Osaka defeats Victoria Azarenka to win U.S. Open championship win
9/11 march held despite ban on parades
NJ welcomes massive container ship
More TOP STORIES News