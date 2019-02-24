6 hospitalized, 1 critical, after carbon monoxide incident in Brooklyn

Eyewitness News
WEEKSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Six people were hospitalized following a carbon monoxide incident in Brooklyn Sunday morning.

Authorities responded to a 911 call at 7:45 a.m. at a three-story residence on Lincoln Place in Weeksville.

The NYPD, FDNY and EMS arrived at the scene and evacuated residents due to high levels of carbon monoxide.

The victims were taken to Brookdale Hospital, where one person was in critical condition. The others were in good condition.

The building is being vented. Authorities say a faulty furnace pipe appears to have been the cause of the incident.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
carbon monoxideWeeksvilleBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather: High wind warning issued for NY area
Search for man who followed woman into building, tried to rape her
Oscars 2019: Hollywood's biggest night is here!
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
Here are your Oscars 2019 nominees
4 injured in crash involving sanitation truck in Queens
MTA: OMNY will be phased in to replace MetroCards in NYC
R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse, bond set at $1 million
Show More
Funeral for father, son killed in NJ DWI gas station crash
Police searching for gunman who fatally shot teen in NYC lobby
Sheriff: No likely survivors in crash of Amazon cargo plane
Pistol-packing great-grandmother confronts intruder
De Blasio visits Iowa, says he hasn't ruled out run for president
More News