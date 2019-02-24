6 hospitalized, 1 critical, after carbon monoxide incident in Brooklyn

Six people were hospitalized following a carbon monoxide incident in Brooklyn Sunday morning.Authorities responded to a 911 call at 7:45 a.m. at a three-story residence on Lincoln Place in Weeksville.The NYPD, FDNY and EMS arrived at the scene and evacuated residents due to high levels of carbon monoxide.The victims were taken to Brookdale Hospital, where one person was in critical condition. The others were in good condition.The building is being vented. Authorities say a faulty furnace pipe appears to have been the cause of the incident.----------