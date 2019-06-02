6 hurt, 2 critically, in multi-vehicle crash on the Major Deegan

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Six people were injured in a multi-car crash early Sunday on the Major Deegan Expresway in the Bronx.The accident happened just after 4 a.m. near the Cross Bronx Expressway.The victims were taken to area hospitals. Two are in critical condition.Two others were seriously hurt, and two people suffered minor injuries.Southbound lanes on the Major Deegan were shut down following the crash, but re-opened later in the morning.----------[br /]* [b][url HREF="https://abc7ny.com/bronx/" TARGET="" REL=""]More Bronx news[/url][/b][br /]* [b][url HREF="https://7ny.tv/submitnewstip" TARGET="" REL=""]Send us a news tip[/url][/b][br /]* [b][url HREF="https://abc7ny.com/apps/" TARGET="" REL=""]Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts[/url][/b] [br /]*[b][url HREF="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrlIS7z20CnVaCrMvdkig_g" TARGET="" REL=""] Follow us on YouTube[/url][/b] [br /]