6 hurt, 2 seriously, when out-of-control vehicle jumps curb in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

A car went out of control and struck three peoplei n Flatbush.

Eyewitness News
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A driver lost control and jumped a curb in Brooklyn Thursday night, striking at least three people, including a child.

The accident happened at about 7:30 p.m. at Glenwood Road and Nostrand Avenue in Flatbush.

EMS rushed the three people struck to the hospital. Two of them are in serious condition.

Three others were treated at the scene.

In the car were handicapped driving controls. Police say at this point it appears to have been an accident.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
accidentFlatbushBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News