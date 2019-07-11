7 hurt when taxi crashes into Manhattan restaurant

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Seven people were injured when a taxi crashed into a restaurant in Manhattan Thursday.It happened at 53rd Street and Ninth Avenue in Hell's Kitchen, with the cab hitting a mixed-use occupancy building with Westville Hell's Kitchen on first floor and 10 apartments above.Citizen App showed victims being treated, some of whom were apparently sitting outside.None of the injuries is believed to be life-threatening.There is no apparent structural damage to the restaurant, but the Department of Buildings will make the final determination.The circumstances of the crash are unknown at this time.The investigation is ongoing.----------