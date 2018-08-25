6 injured, 5 seriously, in Staten Island building fire

Six people were injured, five seriously, when a fire broke out in a Staten Island mixed-use building Saturday, the FDNY said.It happened at a storefront business with apartments above on the 100 block of Broad Street in the Stapleton section around 9:30 a.m.Sixty firefighters and emergency personnel responded to the scene.A total of six people were injured in the blaze, officials said. Five suffered serious injuries and were transported to Richmond Medical Center, where they are listed in stable condition.The sixth victim refused medical treatment.----------