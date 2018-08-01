6 injured after medical emergency causes crash at Connecticut auto auction

EMBED </>More Videos

A man driving a car at a Connecticut auto auction injured several people after a crash caused by a medical emergency.

DAVE COLLINS
EAST WINDSOR, Connecticut --
A man driving a car at a Connecticut auto auction suffered a medical emergency, struck four pedestrians and crashed into another vehicle on Wednesday, sending six people to area hospitals, police said.

The driver of the car, who was revived at the scene, and a male pedestrian who suffered multiple injuries including head trauma, were the most seriously injured. Three other pedestrians and a man in the other vehicle also were hospitalized, police said.

The names and conditions of the victims were not immediately released. All of them work at the auction, authorities said.

The accident happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. as people were viewing vehicles for sale at Southern Auto Auction in East Windsor, about 15 miles ( 24 kilometers) north of Hartford. At the time, several cars were being driven through viewing areas in adjacent bays. The pedestrians were struck outside the bay by a Buick sedan that was pulling out.

"The driver of that vehicle suffered some type of medical emergency," Detective Sgt. Matthew Carl said.

"He accelerated across the bays and hit four pedestrians and hit the side of the building, careened off the building, hit a vehicle coming out of one of the bays, careened off of that and ended up down into the backside of the parking lot in the woods line," Carl said.

A police officer who was stationed at the auction helped revive the driver.

An executive at Southern Auto Auction did not immediately return a message Wednesday.

The accident came 17 years after a similar mishap in which 10 people were injured in a parking lot at Southern Auto Auction. A Chevrolet Monte Carlo went out of control when the accelerator got stuck, police said.

In May 2017, a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 76-year-old employee of the LynnWay Auto Auction in Billerica, Massachusetts, accelerated out of control on the auction floor, killing five and injuring seven.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
medical emergencycar crashpedestrian struckpedestrian injuredauctionConnecticut
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
50 cats, kittens found in deplorable conditions in NJ home
Tire off truck kills NYPD worker on Gowanus Expressway
LIRR train derails in Queens, makes for rough PM commute
NY teacher accused of arranging to meet teen for sex
Hundreds report possible illness after eating at Chipotle
Man loses both legs to infection after being licked by dog
Bronx bodega where 'Junior' was murdered up for sale
Suspect sought in hate crime assault on bus in Brooklyn
Show More
Family of NJ man killed by police desperate for answers
Man shoved onto subway tracks at Grand Central recounts attack
CDC: 'Don't wash or reuse condoms!'
Cellphone footage shows Mexico plane crash chaos
Video app device catches suspect breaking into LI homes
More News