6 people shot, 1 fatally, in just 7 hours in Paterson, NJ

A 24-year-old man was killed in a double shooting on Circle Avenue just after 3:30 p.m. It was Paterson's first homicide of the year. A 21-year-old man was also wounded.
Another two men, ages 30 and 32, were shot just before 4:45 p.m. at Rosa Parks Boulevard and Governor Street.
A fifth person, a 22-year-old man, was shot at 189 Harrison Street just after 8:30 p.m. and sustained a non-fatal injury.
The sixth person was shot in what the victim reported was a robbery at Madison and Third avenues just before 10:30 p.m.
Paterson's mayor posted on Facebook that this happens when the weather gets warmer.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube