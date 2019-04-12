6 people shot, 1 fatally, in just 7 hours in Paterson, NJ

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- It was a deadly and bloody day in Paterson, New Jersey, Thursday after six people were shot in four separate incidents.A 24-year-old man was killed in a double shooting on Circle Avenue just after 3:30 p.m. It was Paterson's first homicide of the year. A 21-year-old man was also wounded.Another two men, ages 30 and 32, were shot just before 4:45 p.m. at Rosa Parks Boulevard and Governor Street.A fifth person, a 22-year-old man, was shot at 189 Harrison Street just after 8:30 p.m. and sustained a non-fatal injury.The sixth person was shot in what the victim reported was a robbery at Madison and Third avenues just before 10:30 p.m.Paterson's mayor posted on Facebook that this happens when the weather gets warmer.----------