6 people shot during party at home on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
BAY SHORE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police say six people were shot during a party on Long Island early Sunday.

The incident happened at about 1:30 a.m. at a home on Farragut Street in Bay Shore.

Suffolk County Police say five of the victims were in the front yard of the home and one was inside the house at the time of the shooting.

There were two female victims, ages 33 and 15, and four male victims, ages 21, 19, and two 18-year-olds.

Four victims were taken to Southside Hospital and two were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center. All were treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

Related topics:
bay shoresuffolk countyshooting
