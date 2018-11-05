6 people struck or shot at with BB guns on Long Island

Police on Long Island are investigating a series of BB gun shootings after six people were hit or shot at while walking down the street.All the incidents happened in Long Beach, including three Yeshiva students who were shot at within a period four minutes in the area of Temple Israel on Riverside Boulevard around 10 p.m. Saturday.Authorities say one was hit in the hat on Magnolia Boulevard. Another was struck in the ankle at the intersection of Riverside Boulevard and Beech Street, and the third was shot at Riverside Boulevard and Beech Street but not struck.Additionally, three women who are not Jewish were fired on near the boardwalk.It is possible that all four incidents are related.Long Beach police are canvassing the area for video surveillance.No arrests have been made.----------