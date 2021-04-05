6 stabbed and slashed in knife attack in Queens neighborhood

Police say the victims were standing at the corner of 111th Street and 43rd Avenue in Corona Sunday night, when another group armed with knives ambushed them.
Most of the victims were taken to hospitals to be treated for slashes and stab wounds.
None of the injuries are considered life threatening.
No arrests have been made.
MORE NEWS: Bronx shooting leaves 1 dead, bystander hurt; 2 arrested
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip