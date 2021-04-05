6 stabbed and slashed in knife attack in Queens neighborhood

6 stabbed and slashed in Corona, Queens

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The NYPD is investigating, after six people were stabbed and slashed in Queens.

Police say the victims were standing at the corner of 111th Street and 43rd Avenue in Corona Sunday night, when another group armed with knives ambushed them.

Most of the victims were taken to hospitals to be treated for slashes and stab wounds.



None of the injuries are considered life threatening.

No arrests have been made.

