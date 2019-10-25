6-week-old twins hospitalized in New Jersey for broken bones, brain bleeding

(Photo/Shutterstock)

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Officials say 6-week-old twins are being treated at a hospital for injuries that may have been inflicted by their father.

Bergen County authorities are investigating whether the children may have become injured at their mother's New Jersey home At the same time, NYPD is investigating if the injuries occurred at their father's Bronx home

The 6-week-old boy and girl were admitted to Hackensack University Medical Center on Thursday with broken legs, broken ribs and bleeding on the brain.

The mother told investigators she took the twins to their father's apartment on the Grand Concourse near 192nd Street for an overnight Tuesday.

As she brought the children back home to New Jersey on Wednesday, she noticed they looked lethargic. She rushed them to the hospital in Hackensack, where doctors noticed what appeared to be internal injuries

The NYPD's Special Victims squad is investigating the injuries.

No charges have been filed.

