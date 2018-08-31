6-year-old boy groped inside Union Square Barnes and Noble

EMBED </>More Videos

Candace McCowan reports from outside the store in Union Square.

Candace McCowan, Eyewitness News
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are searching for a man accused of groping a young boy inside a Manhattan bookstore.

It happened at 4 p.m. inside the Union Square Barnes and Noble.

Police say on Wednesday, the man approached a 6-year-old boy inside the bookstore and groped him before running off.

It's not clear if he said anything to the child.

The boy is physically fine, but obviously shaken.

Police want your help finding this man and they're asking anyone with information to give Crime Stoppers a call at 1-800-577-TIPS.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gropingchild endangermentchild sex assaultUnion SquareManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man shot in head outside iHop restaurant in Kingsbridge
Couple arrested after friend's body parts found in bags
At least 7 dead in head-on bus crash in New Mexico
Washington to bid farewell to the late Sen. John McCain
Elderly dog left in cardboard box outside NJ shelter
Woman accused of posing as dentist for years without training
Mom to stand trial after baby dies from drug-tainted breast milk
Mold discovery delays school openings in New Jersey
Show More
Rock thrown at B15 bus, 4th attack on same line in a week
VIDEO: Referee suffers brain injury after coach's punch
Mystery of partially-dressed woman ringing doorbell solved
FDNY diver plucks distressed man out of Hudson River
Man wanted for requesting Uber rides, robbing drivers at gunpoint
More News