Police are searching for a man accused of groping a young boy inside a Manhattan bookstore.It happened at 4 p.m. inside the Union Square Barnes and Noble.Police say on Wednesday, the man approached a 6-year-old boy inside the bookstore and groped him before running off.It's not clear if he said anything to the child.The boy is physically fine, but obviously shaken.Police want your help finding this man and they're asking anyone with information to give Crime Stoppers a call at 1-800-577-TIPS.----------