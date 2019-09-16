6-year-old escapes attempted abduction in Howell, man put paper bag over her head

By Candace McCowan, Eyewitness News
HOWELL, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey say a 6-year-old girl escaped an attempted abduction.

It happened in Howell Township on Sunday afternoon on Crook Stick Court near Wentworth Drive.

A 6-year-old girl told officers she was outside playing with friends, and when most of the other children went inside.

She had stayed outside cleaning up toys at the Adelphia Greens Development, but her brother ran in to get a water bottle.

That's when a man driving a black SUV put a paper bag over the girl's head.

The girl told police the man never grabbed her because she screamed and ran inside.

Police say the black SUV was in a parking spot in the area for a while, but they do not have much of a description.

So far, there are no arrests.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
monmouth countyattempted abduction
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver crashes into front of Brooklyn funeral home, flees
The Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek dies at 75, sources say
Deck collapses during 85-year-old's birthday party in NJ
AccuWeather: Showers first - then a dry week
Company that made billions selling OxyContin files for bankruptcy
Father of 3 killed in Brooklyn crash
Must-read stories from the weekend
Show More
Cuomo announces action to ban sale of flavored e-cigarettes in NY
At least 21 injured in deck collapse at Jersey Shore home
Woman dreams she swallowed ring, wakes up to find she did
New York's Philharmonic using influencers to lure new generation
Homeless man charged in fatal stabbing of cab driver in the Bronx
More TOP STORIES News