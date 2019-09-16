6-year-old escapes attempted abduction in Howell, man put paper bag over her head

HOWELL, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey say a 6-year-old girl escaped an attempted abduction.It happened in Howell Township on Sunday afternoon on Crook Stick Court near Wentworth Drive.A 6-year-old girl told officers she was outside playing with friends, and when most of the other children went inside.She had stayed outside cleaning up toys at the Adelphia Greens Development, but her brother ran in to get a water bottle.That's when a man driving a black SUV put a paper bag over the girl's head.The girl told police the man never grabbed her because she screamed and ran inside.Police say the black SUV was in a parking spot in the area for a while, but they do not have much of a description.So far, there are no arrests.----------