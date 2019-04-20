6-year-old falls out window of Bronx building while parents install air conditioner unit

KINGSBRIDGE, BRonx (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a six-year-old boy fell from a third floor window of a building in the Bronx.The child fell just before 7 p.m. Friday at the building on 3119 Bailey Ave. near W. 231st St. in Kingsbridge.Both parents were home at the time the child fell. They reportedly were installing an AC unit when the child got too close to the window and fell about 30 feet.The boy landed on mulch in a garden-area of the building, which helped to soften the fall.He was taken to Columbia-Presbyterian Hospital in serious condition. Officials say the boy was conscious.----------