6-year-old falls out window of Bronx building while parents install air conditioner unit

By Eyewitness News
KINGSBRIDGE, BRonx (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a six-year-old boy fell from a third floor window of a building in the Bronx.

The child fell just before 7 p.m. Friday at the building on 3119 Bailey Ave. near W. 231st St. in Kingsbridge.

Both parents were home at the time the child fell. They reportedly were installing an AC unit when the child got too close to the window and fell about 30 feet.

The boy landed on mulch in a garden-area of the building, which helped to soften the fall.

He was taken to Columbia-Presbyterian Hospital in serious condition. Officials say the boy was conscious.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kingsbridgenew york citybronxchild injuredchild out window
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Correction officer accused of driving drunk, crashing into cars
Child airlifted to hospital after being struck by car on LI
NYC issues travel advisory ahead of Flash Flood Watch
Parents concerned over NJ school's plan to cut class time
Reality TV star says rapper punched her at NYC benefit concert
Amber Alert issued for teen whose mom is suspect in murder
Yankees drop Kate Smith's 'God Bless America' recording
Show More
11 people, including kids, overcome by carbon monoxide in Westchester
3 men shot during Queens home invasion
Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony 'showing real signs of recovery'
Reverend killed, man charged with manslaughter, DWAI in LI crash
5th grader involved in fight died of natural causes: Officials
More TOP STORIES News