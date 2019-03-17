6-year-old girl rescued from fast-moving Newark fire

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A six-year-old girl was rescued from one of three multi-family homes that caught fire in Newark.

The flames broke out on South 12 Street shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday. When it spread to the house next door, the girl became trapped.

She was treated at the hospital after her rescue, but is expected to be okay.

The house where the fire started will have to be demolished.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

