6-year-old hero: New Jersey girl saves family from devastating home fire

AVENEL, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 6-year-old girl jumped into action and helped save the lives of her family members after a fire broke out in their New Jersey home early Sunday morning.The Avenel Fire Department said Madalyn Karlbon, the daughter of ex-Avenel fire Chief Jimmy Karlbon, woke up to the sound of an activated smoke detector, saw the smoke and immediately ran to awake her dad and alert him of the fire.Jimmy Karlbon, his wife, Madalyn and 2-year-old Hunter all made it safely out of the house, fire officials said, but they lost almost all of their belongings inside.The house was deemed uninhabitable, and the Karlbons have been temporarily relocated to a hotel while the necessary procedures are completed."Without any hesitation, she jumped into action and ultimately saved the lives of her family by remembering all she was taught during fire prevention week and through the vast knowledge that her dad and fellow firefighter family has instilled in her," the Avenel Fire Department said in a Facebook post.They continued to praise Madalyn Karlbon for her heroic actions in such a dangerous situation."Madalyn, it goes without saying how bright and smart of a girl you are," the Facebook post went on to say. "This morning proved that!! You recognized danger immediately and were able to assist in getting everyone out of the house before the fire got worse. To say all of us here at the Avenel Fire Department are so proud of you is an understatement."If you would like to make a monetary donation to help the family with purchasing groceries, clothes and essential every day toiletries, checks can be made payable to:----------