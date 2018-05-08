6-year-old Newark girl dies after fall from window

EMBED </>More Videos

AJ Ross reports on the death of a young girl after falling from a third-story window in Newark.

By
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
A 6-year-old girl died from her injuries after falling from a third-story window in Newark late Monday.

Authorities say Yoriani Encarnacion fell from the window at the 14th Avenue building just before midnight.

Police were at the scene Tuesday interviewing the girl's grieving mother, and family and friends had been stopping by throughout the day to offer condolences.

Friends say the girl and her mother had only lived in the apartment for a short time and had company over Monday night, and a group of five or six children was playing in another room.

They were reportedly jumping on the bed when the little girl fell out of the window.

She was taken to University Hospital in Newark in critical condition, where she later died.

Newark police are investigating and did not immediately announce any criminal charges.

There was no window guard on the window in question, though there were guards in place on other parts of the building.

The building super admits every unit should have window guards and it's not clear why this window didn't have them.

"She was just telling me what is she gonna do now she lost her baby, that's the only daughter she has, she says she don't know what she's gonna do from now on," deli owner and friend Lissette Jimenez said.

The child's father lives in the Dominican Republic and a cousin said that is where the family plans to lay the young child to rest.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child out windowchild deathNewarkEssex County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News