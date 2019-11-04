6.0 magnitude earthquake shakes Chile's capital, causes buildings to sway

SANTIAGO, Chile -- A strong earthquake has caused buildings to sway in Chile's capital as thousands of people marched in the city's center to demand better social services and less economic inequality.

There were no immediate reports of damages from Monday's earthquake. The U.S. Geological Survey put its preliminary magnitude at 6.0 and said its epicenter was located 17.4 miles (28 kilometers) southwest of Illapel, Chile near the country's central coast. It had a depth of 49 kilometers.

Authorities in Chile said the quake was felt in the country's capital and central cities.

Chile is located in the so-called "Ring of Fire," which makes it one of the most seismic countries in the world. An 8.8-magnitude earthquake and ensuing tsunami in 2010 killed 525 people and left 26 missing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chileearthquakeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD Commissioner resigns, mayor announces new top cop
Who is new NYC Police Commissioner Dermot Shea?
Plane makes emergency landing on Long Island beach
Did someone say snow? What you need to know about this week's forecast
2 shot, 1 fatally, at NYC intersection, Mercedes flees the scene
Bodies of retired couple traveling the country found in Texas
23-year-old man fatally shot during fight outside NY bar
Show More
Parents await word on NJ woman who vanished after seeing psychic
Boat stuck at Niagara Falls for 100 years finally moves
Buffalo Wild Wings fires employees after alleged racist incident
NYPD officers climb fire escape, rescue dog from NYC fire
Funeral held for 14-year-old killed on NYC basketball court
More TOP STORIES News