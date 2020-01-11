6.0 magnitude quake in Puerto Rico

INDIOS, Puerto Rico -- Puerto Rico was shaken by another earthquake Saturday morning.
A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck 14km southeast of Guanica. There is no word yet on any damage.
The USGS says there have been more than 950 earthquakes and aftershocks since the start of the year.
