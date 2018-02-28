DRUG BUST

600 pounds of meth drug found in hidden highlighters in Australia

More than 600lbs of a drug used to make meth was found hidden in 21,000 highlighter pens.

SYDNEY, Australia
More than 600 pounds of a drug used to make Methamphetamine was found hidden in a shipment from China to Australia.

Police discovered ephedrine concealed inside 21,000 highlighter pens in a storage facility in Sydney.

The Australian Border Force noticed "anomalies" when the pens arrived at examination facility on February 10, according to Australian news outlet ABC.

Authorities said there were enough drugs to make 2.4 million doses of Meth.

Three men were arrested.

