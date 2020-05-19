BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating after they say a 62-year-old man was shot and killed by a 19-year-old.
The incident was reported on Sutter Avenue around 3 p.m.
Police say they know who they are looking for and the 19-year-old was last seen wearing a red T-shirt and black sweatpants.
Few other details were released.
62-year-old man shot, killed by 19-year-old in Brooklyn: Police
