62-year-old man shot, killed in Brooklyn apartment

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 62-year-old man was shot and killed inside his apartment and police are searching for the suspect.

The incident was reported inside an apartment on Sutter Avenue around 3 p.m.

Police say a male suspect knocked on Angel Medina's door. A woman answered and checked with Medina whether or not the suspect should be allowed in.

Medina told the woman to allow the suspect inside the apartment. That is when he was shot and killed.

When police arrived, they discovered Medina dead with a gunshot wound to the torso.

Police say they know who they are looking for after the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

A 19-year-old was questioned and released.

Few other details were released.

