65-year-old man fatally struck by car in Harlem identified

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have identified a man who was struck and killed in Harlem Sunday afternoon.

Cleo Fields, 65, of the 300 block of Manhattan Avenue, was struck at about 1 p.m. Sunday.

The incident happened on Frederick Douglass Boulevard at West 128th Street.

Investigators say the 60-year-old driver of a 2017 Hyundai Sonata was traveling south in a northbound lane on Douglass when he ran a red light.

He hit a 2009 Infiniti which was making a turn, then struck Fields and another parked car.

Fields was thrown onto the hood of that parked car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Hyundai was arrested, and charges against him are pending.

The NYPD Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the incident.

