65-year-old man fatally struck by car in Harlem

By Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a car in Harlem Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened at about 1 p.m. at Frederick Douglass Boulevard and West 128th Street.

The man was crossing the street when he was struck, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was injured and hospitalized. A second vehicle was also involved in the accident.

It is not known whether there was any criminality involved.

