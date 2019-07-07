65-year-old man fatally struck by car in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a car in Harlem Sunday afternoon.The accident happened at about 1 p.m. at Frederick Douglass Boulevard and West 128th Street.The man was crossing the street when he was struck, police said.The driver of the vehicle was injured and hospitalized. A second vehicle was also involved in the accident.It is not known whether there was any criminality involved.----------