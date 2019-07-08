65-year-old pedestrian fatally struck by wrong-way driver in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed by an alleged wrong-way driver in Manhattan Sunday afternoon.

Cleo Fields, 65, of the 300 block of Manhattan Avenue, was fatally struck around 1 p.m. on Frederick Douglass Boulevard at West 128th Street in Harlem.

Investigators say 71-year-old Alpha Diallo was driving a 2017 Hyundai Sonata south in a northbound lane on Frederick Douglass when he ran a red light and hit a 2009 Infiniti that was making a turn.

Diallo then struck Fields and another parked car, police said.

Fields was thrown onto the hood of that parked car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors said Fields was retired and lived with his wife and their son with special needs.

His wife would take their son to the bus stop every morning and then Fields would be there waiting for him at the end of the day.

"He's been here for decades, he's been taking care of his delayed son who is probably 35 or older, doing wonderful things for him, making sure he's OK," neighbor Theresa Harmon said. "I work from home so I always see him waiting for his son to come home, so I can just imagine his son, what's going through his head -- it's really heartbreaking right now."

Diallo was arrested and charged with manslaughter, reckless endangerment and reckless driving.

The investigation is ongoing.

