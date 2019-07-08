65-year-old pedestrian fatally struck by wrong-way driver in Manhattan

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed by an alleged wrong-way driver in Manhattan Sunday afternoon.Cleo Fields, 65, of the 300 block of Manhattan Avenue, was fatally struck around 1 p.m. on Frederick Douglass Boulevard at West 128th Street in Harlem.Investigators say 71-year-old Alpha Diallo was driving a 2017 Hyundai Sonata south in a northbound lane on Frederick Douglass when he ran a red light and hit a 2009 Infiniti that was making a turn.Diallo then struck Fields and another parked car, police said.Fields was thrown onto the hood of that parked car and was pronounced dead at the scene.Diallo was arrested and charged with manslaughter, reckless endangerment and reckless driving.The investigation is ongoing.----------