66-year-old man stabbed on A subway train in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect who stabbed a 66-year-old man on board a subway train in Brooklyn Friday.

The stabbing happened at the Broadway Junction A/C Station between Fulton Street and Van Sinderen Avenue in East New York.

Police said the victim, who had been selling newspapers on the A train, was stabbed in the back after a confrontation.

The suspect, who fled the scene, is described as a black male in his 20s, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a black shirt, black pants and a purple hat with an orange line.

The victim is in stable condition at Brookdale Hospital Medical Center.

